Reaves Utility Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG)

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund stock opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $35.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reaves Utility Income Fund

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $357,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 426,572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 20.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,286 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 31,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

