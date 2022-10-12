Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Morgan Stanley (MS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) in the last few weeks:

10/12/2022 – Morgan Stanley is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Morgan Stanley was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $95.00.

10/4/2022 – Morgan Stanley had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $94.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2022 – Morgan Stanley had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $95.00 to $97.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/21/2022 – Morgan Stanley had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $85.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/12/2022 – Morgan Stanley had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $92.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/6/2022 – Morgan Stanley was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,291,212. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.