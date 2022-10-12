REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RGNX has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised REGENXBIO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on REGENXBIO from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $47.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

REGENXBIO Price Performance

Shares of RGNX traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $22.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,954. The company has a market capitalization of $954.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.07. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $40.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.34.

Insider Activity at REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.14). REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $32.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -5.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $72,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REGENXBIO

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

See Also

