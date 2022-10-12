Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.49

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.49 and last traded at $15.79, with a volume of 31202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REMYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €298.00 ($304.08) to €311.00 ($317.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €304.00 ($310.20) to €310.00 ($316.33) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €208.00 ($212.24) to €203.00 ($207.14) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €187.00 ($190.82) to €190.00 ($193.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.33.

Rémy Cointreau Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average is $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Rémy Cointreau Announces Dividend

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0855 per share. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Featured Articles

