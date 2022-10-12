RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Stock Price Up 4.2%

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) shares were up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $134.15 and last traded at $134.15. Approximately 19,204 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 393,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $173.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.25.

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.03.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.46. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 19.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is -6.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $979,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,375.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,335,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $521,519,000 after buying an additional 207,214 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,270,000 after purchasing an additional 129,891 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,426,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $379,437,000 after buying an additional 141,315 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,062,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,935,000 after buying an additional 153,677 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,038,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,344,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

