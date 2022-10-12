renDOGE Price Tops $0.0600 on Major Exchanges (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 11th. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $185,125.63 and $35.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, renDOGE has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One renDOGE token can now be purchased for $0.0600 or 0.00000314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 230.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034223 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 tokens. The official message board for renDOGE is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for renDOGE is renproject.io. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling renDOGE

According to CryptoCompare, “renDOGE (RENDOGE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. renDOGE has a current supply of 3,083,732.53143. The last known price of renDOGE is 0.05881396 USD and is down -5.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $50.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://renproject.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

