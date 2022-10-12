Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Republic Bancorp to $42.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Republic Bancorp stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,656. Republic Bancorp has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $57.62. The stock has a market cap of $767.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 67,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 24.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile



Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

