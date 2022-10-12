Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FRBK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.88. 114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,108. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.99. Republic First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $5.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic First Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Republic First Bancorp by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 226,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 491,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 233,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 410,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 18,373 shares during the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

