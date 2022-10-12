Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC cut its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,394,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,880,704,000 after acquiring an additional 466,966 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Republic Services by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,384,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,542,000 after acquiring an additional 436,685 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after buying an additional 422,281 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,073,000 after buying an additional 302,987 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RSG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.17.

Republic Services stock opened at $129.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.41%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

