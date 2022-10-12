Request (REQ) Trading Down 8.8% Over Last Week

Request (REQ) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Request has a market capitalization of $96.34 million and $1.35 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0964 or 0.00000503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,146.06 or 1.00001823 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006431 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002193 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00040995 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00060537 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005362 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022886 BTC.

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09820837 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $1,933,722.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

