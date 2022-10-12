Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CarGurus, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CarGurus in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CarGurus’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CarGurus’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.31 million. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. CarGurus’s revenue was up 134.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

CarGurus Trading Down 0.1 %

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CARG. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CarGurus from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities began coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CarGurus from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.18.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $14.04 on Monday. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,312,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,940,000 after purchasing an additional 115,026 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,870 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 241,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $443,029.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 392,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,822,526.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

