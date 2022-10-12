Research Analysts Set Expectations for Whitecap Resources Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) – Stifel Firstegy boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Whitecap Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the company will earn $1.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Whitecap Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.22.

Whitecap Resources Stock Down 3.3 %

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$9.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.81. The firm has a market cap of C$5.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$6.36 and a twelve month high of C$12.71.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whitecap Resources

In other Whitecap Resources news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang purchased 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.80 per share, with a total value of C$47,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 596,438 shares in the company, valued at C$5,248,654.40. In other news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang bought 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.80 per share, with a total value of C$47,960.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 596,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,248,654.40. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,660,867 shares in the company, valued at C$21,020,849.30. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 35,450 shares of company stock valued at $302,710.

Whitecap Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.0367 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

