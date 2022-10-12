Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Arch Capital Group (ACGL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGL) in the last few weeks:

10/12/2022 – Arch Capital Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Arch Capital Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $57.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – Arch Capital Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/21/2022 – Arch Capital Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/22/2022 – Arch Capital Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL stock traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $45.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,736,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,900. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.91.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 19.06%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $734,334.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,707.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $792,244.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,067,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $734,334.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,707.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,120 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $250,108,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $57,725,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after acquiring an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 111.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,545,000 after acquiring an additional 779,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,747,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,434,000 after acquiring an additional 726,267 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

