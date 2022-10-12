Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for FedEx (FDX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of FedEx (NYSE: FDX) recently:

10/12/2022 – FedEx is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – FedEx was given a new $205.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/6/2022 – FedEx was given a new $192.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/5/2022 – FedEx was given a new $215.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/27/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $125.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/26/2022 – FedEx was given a new $190.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/23/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $230.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $243.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $246.00 to $236.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $186.00 to $178.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/23/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $215.00 to $190.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $250.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2022 – FedEx was given a new $192.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/23/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $232.00 to $215.00.

9/23/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $295.00 to $200.00.

9/23/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $180.00 to $165.00.

9/20/2022 – FedEx was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/19/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $320.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/19/2022 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/19/2022 – FedEx was given a new $320.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/16/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $269.00 to $199.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $310.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $318.00 to $243.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $314.00 to $246.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $186.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $275.00.

9/16/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $225.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $214.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $258.00.

9/16/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $270.00 to $215.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $202.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $339.00.

9/16/2022 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $288.00.

9/16/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $308.00 to $232.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $288.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – FedEx was given a new $258.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/8/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $282.00 to $269.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/7/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $312.00 to $308.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/7/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $255.00 to $250.00.

9/6/2022 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $270.00.

8/25/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $280.00 to $270.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,468,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.16. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $266.79.

Get FedEx Co alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,089. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of FedEx by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of FedEx by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $70,826,000 after acquiring an additional 54,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

