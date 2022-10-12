Reserve Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (RSV)

Reserve (RSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 12th. Reserve has a market cap of $28.78 million and approximately $54,352.00 worth of Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reserve token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Reserve has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070244 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10738546 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Reserve Token Profile

Reserve’s genesis date was October 6th, 2019. Reserve’s total supply is 28,850,667 tokens. The Reddit community for Reserve is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reserve’s official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Reserve’s official website is reserve.org.

Reserve Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve (RSV) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Reserve has a current supply of 28,850,666.79. The last known price of Reserve is 0.99758583 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $53,607.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://reserve.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

