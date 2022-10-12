ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $265.50.

RMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

NYSE RMD opened at $215.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.49. ResMed has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $275.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.53 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ResMed will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $2,601,554.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,144.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total transaction of $2,601,554.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,144.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total transaction of $1,276,534.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,159,184.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,629 shares of company stock worth $8,253,693 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 218,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,047,000 after purchasing an additional 23,712 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

