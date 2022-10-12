ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.95% from the company’s previous close.

RMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.83.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $215.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.49. ResMed has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $275.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.14 and its 200 day moving average is $221.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.53 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that ResMed will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $340,193.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,873,117.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total transaction of $2,601,554.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,605,144.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $340,193.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,873,117.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,253,693. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,848,017,000 after acquiring an additional 254,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,239,867,000 after acquiring an additional 310,980 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 7.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,519,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,576,339,000 after acquiring an additional 535,742 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 24.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,084,262,000 after acquiring an additional 875,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,751,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,713,000 after acquiring an additional 70,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.