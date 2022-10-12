Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 70,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 22,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $20.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments Increases Dividend

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 3.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROIC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

