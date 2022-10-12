Reviewing Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) & SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV)

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH – Get Rating) and SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Assure and SANUWAVE Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assure $3.52 million 10.93 -$15.04 million ($0.41) -1.59 SANUWAVE Health $13.01 million 2.53 -$27.26 million N/A N/A

Assure has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SANUWAVE Health.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assure -19.19% -19.65% -11.23% SANUWAVE Health -102.43% N/A -84.03%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Assure and SANUWAVE Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Assure has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SANUWAVE Health has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Assure and SANUWAVE Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assure 0 0 0 0 N/A SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Assure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Assure beats SANUWAVE Health on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assure



Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides. The company was founded by Preston Thomas Parsons on May 24, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About SANUWAVE Health



SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, musculoskeletal, and vascular structures. The company's lead regenerative product is the dermaPACE device for treating diabetic foot ulcers. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps to restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. The company also focuses on applying its Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression technology in wound healing, orthopedic, plastic/cosmetic, and cardiac conditions. In addition, it offers UltraMIST, non-contact and non-thermal ultrasound therapy device used to treat diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, deep tissue pressure injuries, and surgical wounds; and orthoPACE system to treat tendinopathies and acute and nonunion fractures. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

