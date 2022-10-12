Reviewing Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) and Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Acasti Pharma has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mustang Bio has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Acasti Pharma and Mustang Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma N/A -10.25% -9.21% Mustang Bio N/A -73.39% -58.56%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma $200,000.00 123.42 -$9.82 million ($0.20) -2.77 Mustang Bio N/A N/A -$66.37 million ($0.80) -0.58

This table compares Acasti Pharma and Mustang Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Acasti Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Mustang Bio. Acasti Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mustang Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Acasti Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Mustang Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of Acasti Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Mustang Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Acasti Pharma and Mustang Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mustang Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00

Acasti Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 981.86%. Mustang Bio has a consensus price target of $7.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1,490.74%. Given Mustang Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mustang Bio is more favorable than Acasti Pharma.

Summary

Acasti Pharma beats Mustang Bio on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acasti Pharma

(Get Rating)

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

About Mustang Bio

(Get Rating)

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors. The company develops MB-107 and MB-207, a gene therapy program for X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency, a rare genetic immune system condition in which affected patients do not live beyond infancy without treatment. The company also develops MB-102 CAR T therapies for blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome; MB-106 CAR T cell program for B cell non-hodgkin lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; MB-104 CAR T for multiple myeloma and light chain amyloidosis; MB-101 CAR T cell program for glioblastoma; MB-103 CAR T for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and metastatic breast cancer to brain; MB-105 CAR T for prostate and pancreatic cancers; and MB-108, a next-generation oncolytic herpes simplex virus. It has license agreements with Nationwide Children's Hospital, CSL Behring; Mayo Clin Mayo Clinic; Leiden University Medical Centre; SIRION Biotech GmbH, and Minaris Regenerative Medicine GmbH. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.