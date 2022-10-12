Reviewing Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL) and TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Rating) and TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Royale Energy and TETRA Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royale Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A TETRA Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

TETRA Technologies has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 72.87%. Given TETRA Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TETRA Technologies is more favorable than Royale Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

58.6% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 42.0% of Royale Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Royale Energy has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TETRA Technologies has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Royale Energy and TETRA Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royale Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TETRA Technologies $388.27 million 1.24 $103.33 million $0.08 46.88

TETRA Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Royale Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Royale Energy and TETRA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royale Energy N/A N/A N/A TETRA Technologies 2.26% 14.72% 3.71%

Summary

TETRA Technologies beats Royale Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royale Energy

Royale Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products. The Water & Flowback Services segment provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. This segment also offers frac flowback, production well testing, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States and Mexico, as well as in various basins in Latin America, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

