Reviewing Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) and Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) and Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Biodesix and Viridian Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biodesix -179.84% -458.27% -77.46% Viridian Therapeutics -10,981.32% -206.72% -50.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Biodesix and Viridian Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biodesix 0 1 4 0 2.80 Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Biodesix presently has a consensus price target of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 634.91%. Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $40.20, indicating a potential upside of 103.54%. Given Biodesix’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Biodesix is more favorable than Viridian Therapeutics.

Biodesix has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biodesix and Viridian Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biodesix $54.51 million 0.93 -$43.16 million ($1.80) -0.71 Viridian Therapeutics $2.96 million 189.92 -$79.41 million ($4.61) -4.28

Biodesix has higher revenue and earnings than Viridian Therapeutics. Viridian Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biodesix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.5% of Biodesix shares are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Biodesix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Biodesix beats Viridian Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biodesix

(Get Rating)

Biodesix, Inc. operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules. It also offers GeneStrat ddPCR and VeriStrat tests, which are used in the diagnosis of lung cancer to measure the presence of mutations in the tumor and the state of the patient's immune system to establish the patient's prognosis and help guide treatment decisions; and GeneStrat NGS (NGS) test, a 72-hour blood-based NGS test. In addition, the company, through its partnership with Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., provides Bio-Rad SARS-CoV-2 ddPCR, a COVID-19 Test under Biodesix WorkSafe testing program; and Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab test, an antibody test for detecting a B-cell immune response to SARS-CoV-2 that indicate recent or prior infection. Further, it offers diagnostic and clinical research, as well as clinical trial testing services to biopharmaceutical companies; and discovers, develops, and commercializes companion diagnostics. The company was formerly known as Elston Technologies, Inc. Biodesix, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED. The company was formerly known as Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2021. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.