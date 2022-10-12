Revolution Populi (RVP) Price Hits $0.0087 on Exchanges

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. During the last week, Revolution Populi has traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Revolution Populi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Revolution Populi has a total market cap of $10.40 million and $2,913.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Revolution Populi Token Profile

Revolution Populi was first traded on April 7th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Revolution Populi is revolutionpopuli.com. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @rev_populi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Revolution Populi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Revolution Populi (RVP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Revolution Populi has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,200,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Revolution Populi is 0.00936887 USD and is up 13.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://revolutionpopuli.com/.”

