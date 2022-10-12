Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

REXR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $50.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.82.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $1,019,384.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,550.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,797.2% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 9,155,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,436,000 after buying an additional 8,839,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $336,883,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 17.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,201,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,386 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,810,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,606,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

