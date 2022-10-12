RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RF Industries Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ RFIL traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.33. 10,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,995. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.51. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.77.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). RF Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries
RF Industries Company Profile
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
