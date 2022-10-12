RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.33. 10,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,995. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.51. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.77.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). RF Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

RF Industries Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

See Also

