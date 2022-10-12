Rise Advisors LLC Acquires 114 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.36. 136,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,662,370. The stock has a market cap of $116.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $82.20 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.24.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.55.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

