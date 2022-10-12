Rise Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Caterpillar by 786.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.94. 72,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.38. The company has a market capitalization of $94.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.38.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

