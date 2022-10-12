Rise Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 532 Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Alliant Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 402,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,751,000 after buying an additional 22,133 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,301,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,318 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 179,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 57,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNT traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.26. The stock had a trading volume of 53,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,748. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.13 and a 200 day moving average of $58.98.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

