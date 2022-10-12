Rise Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,503 Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFUV. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $719,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,437,000. Equius Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,554,000. Finally, Bayshore Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,337,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

DFUV traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $30.38. 18,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,145. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.47. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.43.

