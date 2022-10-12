Rise Advisors LLC Purchases 344 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $922,000. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,984. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.46 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.08.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

