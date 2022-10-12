Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Gap Down to $4.10

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.10, but opened at $3.99. Riskified shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RSKD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Riskified currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Riskified Stock Down 3.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $621.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.93.

Institutional Trading of Riskified

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.59 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 73.07% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Riskified by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Riskified by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Riskified by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,465,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Riskified by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 391,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

