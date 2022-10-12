RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) to Issue $0.11 Dividend

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.106 per share on Monday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RFM traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $15.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,855. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.11.

Get RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $198,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 29.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 18,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $372,000.

About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.