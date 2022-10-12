Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Plans $0.09 Dividend

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0929 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

RMM opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 511.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

