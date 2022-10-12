Riversedge Advisors LLC Purchases 18,707 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,707 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.1% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,658.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,883,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after buying an additional 1,735,765 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19,584.6% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,387,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,623,000 after buying an additional 1,380,712 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after buying an additional 997,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,299,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,057,000 after buying an additional 865,871 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.68. 30,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,251. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $44.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.01.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.