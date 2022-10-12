Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.71.
RHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. CL King lowered their target price on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 15th.
Insider Activity at Robert Half International
In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robert Half International
Robert Half International Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $79.49 on Wednesday. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $125.77. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.12.
Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Robert Half International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.92%.
About Robert Half International
Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.
