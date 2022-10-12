Robert W. Baird Boosts Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Price Target to $55.00

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 134.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALBO. Guggenheim began coverage on Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Albireo Pharma from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

Albireo Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of ALBO stock opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.34 million, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.82. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63.

Institutional Trading of Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $8.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 70.79% and a negative return on equity of 76.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.90) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALBO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 38.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 85.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

