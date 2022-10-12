Robert W. Baird Downgrades Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) to Neutral

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of SBRA stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $12.39. The company had a trading volume of 69,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,289. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.31. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,317,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,765,000 after buying an additional 859,548 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,124,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,977,000 after purchasing an additional 256,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,124,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,381,000 after purchasing an additional 88,883 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,486,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,701,000 after purchasing an additional 384,092 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 161.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,097,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,210,000 after buying an additional 3,148,985 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

