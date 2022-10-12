Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Buys 30,000 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,684,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,196,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 10th, Jay Farner purchased 30,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $201,971.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Jay Farner purchased 30,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,424.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Jay Farner purchased 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,296.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Jay Farner bought 30,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $199,857.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Jay Farner bought 31,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Jay Farner purchased 30,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $199,500.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Jay Farner acquired 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $199,872.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Jay Farner acquired 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $199,008.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Jay Farner acquired 26,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $200,075.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Jay Farner purchased 26,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $199,906.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:RKT remained flat at $6.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,052,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,742. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 14.97. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $18.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RKT shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.69.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Polianta Ltd raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 89,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

