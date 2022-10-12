Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $3.00 price target on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RKLB. Cowen raised Rocket Lab USA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Rocket Lab USA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 11.70.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

Shares of RKLB stock traded down 0.14 on Tuesday, hitting 4.05. The company had a trading volume of 165,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,962. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is 5.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rocket Lab USA has a twelve month low of 3.53 and a twelve month high of 16.97.

Insider Activity

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.06 by -0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 16.31% and a negative net margin of 115.48%. The business had revenue of 55.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 53.19 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shaun O’donnell sold 200,000 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.63, for a total transaction of 1,126,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 705,485 shares in the company, valued at 3,971,880.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 456,190 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.62, for a total transaction of 2,563,787.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,156 shares in the company, valued at 1,068,676.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shaun O’donnell sold 200,000 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.63, for a total value of 1,126,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 705,485 shares in the company, valued at 3,971,880.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 711,819 shares of company stock worth $3,981,840 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab USA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rocket Lab USA by 806.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,373,494 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $172,057,000 after buying an additional 19,015,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Rocket Lab USA by 88.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,983,509 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $56,787,000 after buying an additional 7,041,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,797 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 40.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,047,296 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 589,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 460.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,759,047 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,907 shares in the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

