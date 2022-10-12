Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Cut to $265.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $274.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ROK. Barclays reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 target price on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.71.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $224.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,020. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.65. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $387,237,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,612,383.6% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 886,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,229,000 after purchasing an additional 886,811 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,703,000 after purchasing an additional 800,290 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,067,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,872.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,984,000 after purchasing an additional 431,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Further Reading

