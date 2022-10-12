Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Rockwell Medical to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Rockwell Medical Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Rockwell Medical stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 28,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,604. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.55. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $7.15.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical ( NASDAQ:RMTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.32. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 395.64% and a negative net margin of 43.33%. The business had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 92,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,130,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,173,150 shares in the last quarter.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

Featured Stories

