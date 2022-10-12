Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Rogers Stock Down 0.6 %
ROG stock opened at $233.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rogers has a twelve month low of $181.49 and a twelve month high of $274.51.
Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $251.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 10.76%.
Insider Activity at Rogers
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,060,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $559,930,000 after buying an additional 18,285 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 152.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,088,000 after purchasing an additional 389,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Rogers by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 594,665 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $161,570,000 after purchasing an additional 16,769 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Rogers by 85.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 490,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,141,000 after purchasing an additional 225,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in Rogers by 14.0% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 456,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $119,560,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.
Rogers Company Profile
Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.
Featured Stories
