Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.56.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $365.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $401.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.67. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $359.22 and a one year high of $505.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

