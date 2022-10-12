Roseon Finance Price Hits $0.0174 (ROSN)

Roseon Finance (ROSN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 12th. Roseon Finance has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $297,246.00 worth of Roseon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Roseon Finance has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Roseon Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00045824 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000581 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001796 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.08 or 0.01622187 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Roseon Finance Profile

ROSN is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2021. Roseon Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Roseon Finance is roseon.finance. Roseon Finance’s official Twitter account is @RoseonFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Roseon Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Roseon Finance is a mobile yield aggregator designed to manage crypto + NFT portfolios and optimizes yield across DeFi and CeFi networks.Key elements of the Roseon Finance ecosystem:Roseon Mobile is a mobile crypto app that tightly integrates with CeFi and DeFi services within a single interface to help simplify the digital asset investing experience.Roseon Aggregator Service integrates with external CeFi and DeFi sources to bring liquidity, yield and NFTs into the Roseon ecosystem.Roseon.DeFi is a decentralized yield farming application designed to provide liquidity pools, swaps and yield aggregation as it will interact with the other DeFi services with the goal of optimization.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Roseon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Roseon Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Roseon Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

