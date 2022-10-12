Royal Bank of Canada Lowers FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Price Target to GBX 160

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 160 ($1.93) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FirstGroup Price Performance

FGROY stock remained flat at $1.22 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. FirstGroup has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

FirstGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.