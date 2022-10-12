Royal Bank of Canada Lowers FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Price Target to GBX 160

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 160 ($1.93) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
FirstGroup Price Performance
FGROY stock remained flat at $1.22 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. FirstGroup has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
FirstGroup Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FirstGroup (FGROY)
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.