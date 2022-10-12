Royal Fund Management LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Royal Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 80.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in CSX by 663.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,211,642. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.34 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

