Royal Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $6,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 416,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,081,000 after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 31,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

MTUM traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $134.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,231,909 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.43.

