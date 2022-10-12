Royal Fund Management LLC Invests $4.90 Million in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 41,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the second quarter worth about $265,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Strategic Equity Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,368,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,037,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYM traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $110.45. 2,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,666. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.33. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.29 and a fifty-two week high of $154.87.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.