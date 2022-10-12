Royal Fund Management LLC Invests $5.18 Million in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,181,000. Royal Fund Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 83.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 950.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.60. 5,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,655. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.14.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

