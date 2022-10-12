Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 126 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Royal Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $7,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2,366.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,704,000 after buying an additional 267,230 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 110,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,906,000 after buying an additional 22,537 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 995.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 17,073 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 430,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,603,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QUS traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.69. 28,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,090. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $101.25 and a 1-year high of $131.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.56.

